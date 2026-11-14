Fort Mill has a steady need for people who can keep businesses and communities safe. If you like fast-paced work and helping others, these public safety roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nextech

Nextech Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Internship

Pay: $22.00–$27.00 per hour

Office-based role where you coordinate HVAC/R service calls, support field technicians, and keep schedules running smoothly. Nextech highlights paid training, multiple health plans (including a free employee-only option), 401(k) with company match, and seven paid holidays plus PTO.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.21 per hour

Full-time security role where you can pick up shifts that fit your schedule across different sites and industries. No prior experience is required, and you get weekly or instant pay options, company-paid training and uniforms, plus access to medical, dental, vision, and retirement plans.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time (Armed)

Pay: $26.00 per hour

Armed security position (must be 21+ with 1+ year of security experience) protecting client sites through patrols and incident response. Offers weekly or instant pay, paid training, health insurance, retirement plans, and employee discounts on restaurants, entertainment, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details or schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.