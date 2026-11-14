Fort Mill’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles from entry level to senior leadership. If you’re ready to grow your income or make a career move, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Shutterfly

Shutterfly Location: Fort Mill, SC (role can be remote in most US states)

(role can be in most US states) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay varies by state (examples listed: ~$169K–$255K+ ), plus potential bonus and benefits

Base pay varies by state (examples listed: ), plus potential and benefits What you’ll do: Own the growth strategy for Shutterfly’s white-label consumer products, building big partnerships with retailers, eCommerce platforms, loyalty programs, and more. Ideal if you have 12+ years in business development/enterprise sales and a track record of multi-million-dollar partnerships.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,680 – $117,810 base pay range, plus full benefits

base pay range, plus full benefits What you’ll do: Lead omnichannel marketing campaigns that drive growth, working closely with sales, eCommerce, content, and analytics. Great fit if you have 5+ years of multi-channel B2B/B2C marketing and enjoy owning complex projects from brief to performance reporting.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see employer site for details)

Not listed (see employer site for details) What you’ll do: Serve as a universal banker handling both customer service and sales—opening accounts, supporting digital banking, and referring lending and other products. A good entry point for new grads who want to build a long-term career in banking and financial services.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Fort Mill, SC (territory includes Southwest Charlotte & Rock Hill)

(territory includes Southwest Charlotte & Rock Hill) Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $75,000 with uncapped commissions , bonuses, and incentives

Around with , bonuses, and incentives What you’ll do: Grow and manage a foodservice sales territory, focusing on independent accounts and profitability. Best for someone with outside sales or restaurant experience who’s comfortable with cold calling and in-person B2B selling.

Employer: Ari Apartment Management (The Carroll Companies)

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match , PTO, and more)

Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, , PTO, and more) What you’ll do: Tour apartments, handle leasing from first contact to move-in, and support marketing and resident events. Great if you have at least 1 year in property management or a related field and enjoy sales plus daily interaction with residents.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on pay and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.