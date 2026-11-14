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🍽️ Fort Mill Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Fort Mill’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady brands hiring year-round. Here are a few solid options if you like working with guests and staying on your feet.
Front Office Agent – TownePlace Suites
- Employer: StepStone Hospitality
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hotel front desk role where you’re the friendly face guests see first. You’ll handle check-ins, questions about the area, payments, and reservations, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, hotel discounts, and training/mentorship programs.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s, 8447 Charlotte Highway Ste #700
- Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza (franchise)
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Restaurant management role for someone who likes a fast-paced pizza shop and leading a team. You’ll run daily operations, coach staff, watch costs and sales, and keep customers happy, with competitive pay, health insurance (for eligible staff), PTO, 401(k), career growth, flexible schedules, and 50% off pizza.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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