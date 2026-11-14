Fort Mill’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around finance and cloud. If you’re strong in data, .NET, or SRE, there are some serious opportunities on the table.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: Fort Mill, SC (onsite/hybrid not clearly stated)

(onsite/hybrid not clearly stated) Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: $207,648 – $346,080 base + competitive total rewards (401k match, health, stock options, PTO, more)

Lead the core data platforms that power LPL’s advisor and client experiences, from books-and-records to AI-enabled services. This role owns strategy and architecture for real-time data, AWS migration, and AI-native engineering across a large, regulated wealth-management environment.

Employer: Global Technical Talent (GTT) , supporting a global financial markets data provider

, supporting a global financial markets data provider Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: 13-month contract , hybrid ( 4 days onsite )

, hybrid ( ) Pay: $95.00 – $98.00 per hour (W2)

Own reliability for mission-critical financial systems, from incident response and observability to automation and self-healing on AWS and on-prem. Great fit if you’re deep in SRE/DevOps, love metrics and SLIs/SLOs, and want hands-on work with modern tooling and AI-assisted operations.

Employer: COMPEST SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Location: Fort Mill, SC (onsite, in person)

Type: Contract, W2 only

Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Design and lead end-to-end .NET Core, AWS, and SQL architectures for complex business apps. You’ll set standards, mentor engineers, and tune performance and security—ideal if you have 10+ years in .NET/AWS/SQL and enjoy being the go-to technical lead.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in level or scope if your skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.