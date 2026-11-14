Fort Mill’s healthcare scene is growing fast, from home-based care to specialty clinics. Here are several solid roles hiring now across the area.

Employer: ABS Kids

ABS Kids Location: Fort Mill, SC (home-based)

Type: Full-time (part-time options available)

Salary: $95,000 – $100,000 guaranteed first year + uncapped monthly bonus

Perks: Signing bonus/paid relocation, 25 paid days off in Year 1, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, CEU stipend + free CEUs, cellphone & laptop stipends, Lifestyle Spending Account (up to $1,200/year).

Work with children with autism while staying local, managing a reasonable caseload, and having strong BCBA-led support and clear growth paths.

Employer: CompHealth (for a local OB-GYN group)

CompHealth (for a local OB-GYN group) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4 on-call shifts per month

4 on-call shifts per month Highlights: Growing OB-GYN group, state-of-the-art boutique-style maternity unit, Da Vinci Xi robot, on-site NICU, projected growth in deliveries.

Join a rapidly expanding community practice with a group employment model and competitive benefits; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.

Employer: Carolina Urology Partners, PLLC

Location: Fort Mill, SC with travel to Rock Hill, SC

with travel to Type: Full-time, in-person

Support top urologists by rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with exams, sterilizing instruments, and backing up front office staff. Ideal if you’ve completed an AAMA-accredited MA program, have 3–5 years of clinical experience, and want steady hours in a specialty practice.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Piedmont Physician Network

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (new hires only)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, CE and career development, HSAs/FSAs, employee discounts, and more (eligibility varies).

Perform diagnostic radiographic procedures in an orthopedic office, assist with clinical intake/discharge and DME, and use your ARRT training in a patient-centered setting.

Employer: Axcess Home Care

Location: Fort Mill / Tega Cay, SC (in-home)

Type: Part-time, 3–4 days/week, flexible hours

Care for an 8-year-old with TBI and seizure disorder who is non-verbal and needs help with all ADLs, G-tube fluids, and daily support. Weekly pay, paid training, no out-of-pocket onboarding costs, and potential insurance benefits if you reach 30+ hours/week.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.