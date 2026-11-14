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👔 Fort Mill Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Fort Mill is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in finance and construction. If you’re ready to step up into a bigger management seat, these are worth a look.
VP, Product Management – Financial Planning Technology
- Employer: LPL Financial
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,960 – $226,600 base pay range
Lead a product team that supports 30,000+ financial professionals with planning technology. This role owns strategy, roadmap, and delivery for financial planning tools, manages a product team, and partners across tech, compliance, and marketing in a SAFe Agile environment.
AVP, Project Manager, Technology
- Employer: LPL Financial
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $117,832 – $196,318 base pay range
Senior individual-contributor role leading complex technology projects from idea to delivery. You’ll manage scope, budget, and timelines, coordinate cross-functional teams, and report directly to senior leaders in a fast-paced financial services setting.
Project Manager / Estimator – Underlayment Division
- Employer: Kent Companies
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hybrid role where you handle site evaluations, estimating, and full project management for renovation and underlayment projects. You’ll own bids, budgets, scheduling, and client relationships, with weekly pay, PTO, and a strong construction benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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