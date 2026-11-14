Fort Mill is busy right now with leadership roles, especially in finance and construction. If you’re ready to step up into a bigger management seat, these are worth a look.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,960 – $226,600 base pay range

Lead a product team that supports 30,000+ financial professionals with planning technology. This role owns strategy, roadmap, and delivery for financial planning tools, manages a product team, and partners across tech, compliance, and marketing in a SAFe Agile environment.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $117,832 – $196,318 base pay range

Senior individual-contributor role leading complex technology projects from idea to delivery. You’ll manage scope, budget, and timelines, coordinate cross-functional teams, and report directly to senior leaders in a fast-paced financial services setting.

Employer: Kent Companies

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role where you handle site evaluations, estimating, and full project management for renovation and underlayment projects. You’ll own bids, budgets, scheduling, and client relationships, with weekly pay, PTO, and a strong construction benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.