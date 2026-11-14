Fort Mill and nearby Tega Cay are busy with retail and customer support hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Fort Mill, SC (1360 East Hwy 160)

(1360 East Hwy 160) Type: FULL-TIME (Perishable Department)

FULL-TIME (Perishable Department) Salary: Not listed

Work in the frozen and dairy aisles, keep shelves stocked, and help customers find what they need. This role is great if you like a fast pace, don’t mind cold temps, and want steady hours in a long-time neighborhood grocery store.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: FULL-TIME, office-based

FULL-TIME, office-based Salary: Not listed (includes comprehensive pay and benefits package)

Help customers with orders and questions for cable, internet, voice, and mobile services. Good fit if you have 2+ years in sales or customer service, are comfortable on the phone and computer, and want room to grow your career.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3733

Location: Tega Cay, SC (near Fort Mill)

(near Fort Mill) Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour, plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep the front end moving. This role offers flexible shifts (mid and closing), strong benefits, and Walmart-paid education programs if you want to earn a degree while you work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great time to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.