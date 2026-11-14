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💰 Fort Mill finance jobs with multiple openings and $60K+ pay
Fort Mill’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid corporate names hiring and a mix of hands-on and client-facing roles. If you’re in accounting or financial services, these three openings are worth a look.
Cash Management Specialist
- Employer: First American (ServiceMac)
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.24 – $28.31 per hour
Handle mortgage payment processing, clear exceptions, and help improve cash controls and procedures. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of financial services or payment experience and strong Excel/PC skills.
Associate Financial Representative
- Employer: LPL Financial
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Full-time, onsite M–F
- Pay: $67,500 – $112,500 (base + incentive)
- Start date: 1/11/2027
Advise mass-affluent clients over the phone, handle trades and service requests, and help grow a virtual book of business in a team-based call center. You’ll need a Bachelor’s (or equivalent), Series 7, 63 & 65 or 66, and 1+ year of direct client experience in financial services.
Accounts Receivable Analyst
- Employer: Southern Shade Tree
- Location: Fort Mill, SC (supports Greenville branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support billing and collections, dig into invoice issues, and work closely with branch and project managers to keep cash flowing. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented with AR/billing experience, strong Excel skills, and comfortable talking with both customers and operations teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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