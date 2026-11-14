Fort Mill’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid corporate names hiring and a mix of hands-on and client-facing roles. If you’re in accounting or financial services, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: First American (ServiceMac)

First American (ServiceMac) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.24 – $28.31 per hour

Handle mortgage payment processing, clear exceptions, and help improve cash controls and procedures. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of financial services or payment experience and strong Excel/PC skills.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time, onsite M–F

Pay: $67,500 – $112,500 (base + incentive)

Start date: 1/11/2027

Advise mass-affluent clients over the phone, handle trades and service requests, and help grow a virtual book of business in a team-based call center. You’ll need a Bachelor’s (or equivalent), Series 7, 63 & 65 or 66, and 1+ year of direct client experience in financial services.

Employer: Southern Shade Tree

Location: Fort Mill, SC (supports Greenville branch)

(supports Greenville branch) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support billing and collections, dig into invoice issues, and work closely with branch and project managers to keep cash flowing. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented with AR/billing experience, strong Excel skills, and comfortable talking with both customers and operations teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.