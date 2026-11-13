Fort Mill’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in mortgage and brokerage operations. If you like numbers, details, and problem‑solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: First American (ServiceMac)

First American (ServiceMac) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.24 – $28.31/hour

Handle foreclosure timelines and legal steps on mortgage loans, making sure everything follows state, federal, investor, and company rules. Good fit if you have 3+ years in foreclosure/bankruptcy/legal work, love detailed files, and can juggle deadlines while working with attorneys, investors, and internal teams.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.46 – $40.80/hour

Support LPL’s Custody team with reporting, problem‑solving, and training around physical securities. Great for someone with 2+ years in brokerage/financial services and customer service, strong Excel skills, and an eye for balancing, reconciling, and researching breaks.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.85 – $34.71/hour

Senior‑level role as a subject matter expert in custody operations, handling complex securities transactions, Medallion Signature Guarantees, and escalated advisor calls. Ideal if you have 3+ years in financial services and customer service, love mentoring junior staff, and are strong on risk and compliance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.