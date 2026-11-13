Fort Mill is quietly becoming a hub for power systems and clean energy work. If you’re an engineer who likes solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Fort Mill, SC (with work tied to the Richmond, VA office)

(with work tied to the Richmond, VA office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,600 – $183,000/year (all locations)

Lead grid modernization projects for utility distribution systems—things like FLISR, volt-var optimization, ADMS, and DER solutions. Great fit if you have 7–10 years in electrical engineering and want to be the go-to expert on reliability, resiliency, and advanced planning for utility clients.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Fort Mill, SC (with work tied to the Richmond, VA office)

(with work tied to the Richmond, VA office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,300 – $155,500/year (all locations)

Senior-level role focused on distribution protection—relay settings, device coordination, DER interconnections, arc flash, and event analysis for systems 34.5 kV and below. Ideal if you enjoy deep technical work, mentoring junior engineers, and leading multiple complex projects at once.

Employer: Silfab Solar

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive market wages)

Hands-on controls role in a solar manufacturing plant, designing and programming PLCs, HMIs, safety systems, and industrial networks. Good match if you have 5+ years in controls/automation, strong PLC and AutoCAD skills, and like working directly with robotics, OEMs, and production teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.