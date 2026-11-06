💰 Fort Mill Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $80K+ Options

Fort Mill’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around corporate HQs and wealth management. If you’re numbers‑driven and like clear career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: First American (ServiceMac)

First American (ServiceMac) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $113,300/year

Lead day‑to‑day accounting for a major mortgage servicing operation, manage a team, own month‑end close, and partner with leaders across servicing, treasury, and operations. Good fit if you have 5–7 years of experience, strong management skills, and want leadership visibility plus a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time, onsite starting 1/11/2027

Total Pay Range (base + incentive): $67,500 – $112,500/year

Advise mass‑affluent clients over the phone, handle trades and service requests, and help grow a national book of business in a team‑based call center. Ideal if you already hold Series 7 + 63/65 or 66, have 1+ year of client‑facing financial services experience, and want strong upside pay and corporate benefits.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time, onsite starting 1/11/2027

Pay Range: $22.28 – $37.14/hour

Six‑month program that trains you on wealth management, pays you while you study, and supports you in earning SIE, Series 7, and 66. Great entry path if you have a bachelor’s degree, want to break into advising, and like the idea of moving into an Associate Financial Advisor role after you’re licensed.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $146,880 – $201,960/year

Senior role owning analytics for 130+ commission plans covering ~2,500 sales reps. You’ll build models and dashboards, lead reviews with SVPs/EVPs, guide plan design, and support budgeting and forecasting. Best for someone with 5–7+ years in sales comp/financial analytics, people‑leadership experience, and strong Excel/SQL/Databricks skills.

Employer: AccruePartners (recruiting for a large public industrial services company)

(recruiting for a large public industrial services company) Location: Fort Mill, SC (hybrid: 3 days onsite, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus bonus eligibility; exact range not listed)

Join a small, visible field accounting team at corporate HQ, partnering daily with branch leaders across North America. You’ll handle journal entries, month‑end close, and explain accounting to non‑accountants—great if you have 3+ years of GL/month‑end experience, big‑company ERP exposure, and want a clear growth path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more finance roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.