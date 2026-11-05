🎓 Fort Mill Education Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Fort Mill is busy hiring in education right now, from school sports to early childhood and after‑school programs. If you like leading kids and teams, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Fort Mill School District

Fort Mill School District Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Part-time (supplemental)

Pay: $2,500 stipend (per FMSD Middle School Athletic Supplemental Salary Schedule)

(per FMSD Middle School Athletic Supplemental Salary Schedule) Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you love basketball and want to coach middle school boys without taking on a full-time role. Experience is preferred, and you’ll be paid via the district’s athletic supplemental schedule. High school diploma or GED required.

Employer: Robert Half (confidential client)

(confidential client) Location: Fort Mill, SC (Hybrid: 3 days onsite / 2 days remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$130,000 base + ~15% annual bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Senior learning & development role leading training strategy across the U.S. and Canada. You’ll design and run leadership programs, manage LMS and vendors, and partner with executives—ideal if you have 7+ years in L&D / training management and want a high-impact, hybrid job with strong benefits.

Employer: Cadence Education

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,370.37–$70,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a busy preschool with multiple classrooms, manage a team of 20–40 staff, and oversee curriculum, compliance, and enrollment. Full-time leaders get 100% childcare tuition discount, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement—great if you have early childhood leadership experience and want to grow your career.

Employer: Leroy Springs & Co, Inc.

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $18.06/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Run daily operations for an elementary after-school and summer camp program, including lunch monitoring, staff supervision, and activity planning. Good match if you have childcare or education experience, like mentoring staff, and want a hands-on role with kids in a structured program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local education jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.