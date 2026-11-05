🚌 Fort Mill transportation jobs with multiple driving & tech roles

Fort Mill’s auto and driving scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like being on the road or under the hood. Here are several transportation jobs hiring in and around Fort Mill, SC.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus / Wheel Works)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus / Wheel Works) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $29.69/hour, flat-rate based on work completed

Hands-on role doing oil changes, inspections, tire work, brakes, batteries, and road tests while learning from senior techs. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, on-the-job training, and company-paid ASE certifications.

Employer: Bin There Dump That

Bin There Dump That Location: Fort Mill, SC / Greater Charlotte area

Type: Full-time or part-time (route-based)

Full-time or part-time (route-based) Pay: $19.00 – $24.00/hour

Drive a company truck to deliver and pick up 4–20 yard dumpsters at homes and job sites around Charlotte. No CDL required, but you’ll need a clean driving record, DOT medical card (or willingness to get one), and comfort working outdoors; two weeks of paid, hands-on training are included.

Employer: Sonic Automotive (Fort Mill Ford)

(Fort Mill Ford) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time (Sundays off; Saturdays required)

(Sundays off; Saturdays required) Pay: $20.00/hour (flat-rate) + tenure bonus up to $3.50/hour on flat-rate hours

Respond to roadside calls for jump starts, tire changes, lockouts, fluid top-offs, and basic checks while representing a Fortune 500 dealer group. Offers medical, dental, vision (with $0 tech premium after 12 months), 401(k) with match, PTO, paid OEM training, and employee discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.