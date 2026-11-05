💻 Several High-Paying IT & AI-Focused Roles in Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, AI, and data work happening across finance and consulting. If you’re mid-to-senior level in IT, this is a great moment to make a move.

Employer: eHub Global Inc

eHub Global Inc Location: Fort Mill, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Focus: .NET Core, C#, Angular, AWS, microservices, AI/GenAI

You’ll build and scale enterprise apps on AWS using .NET Core, Angular, REST APIs, and microservices, with a chance to work on AI-assisted development/Agentic AI. Ideal if you have 8–10 years of experience and like mentoring and owning architecture in financial/wealth management environments.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,141 – $196,833

Focus: SRE/DevOps leadership, Dynatrace, OTEL, AIOps, cloud, Kubernetes

Lead a team building an AI-driven observability and reliability platform for large-scale systems. You’ll own strategy for monitoring, intelligent automation, self-healing, and incident management across cloud and on-prem, using tools like Dynatrace and modern AIOps.

Employer: AccruePartners (onsite with their client)

(onsite with their client) Location: Fort Mill, SC (On-site, Charlotte metro)

Type: Full-time

Focus: Azure IaaS, Bicep/Terraform, GitHub Actions, infra as code, automation

Hands-on role owning a new Azure environment right as a major migration wraps up. Expect deep work in Bicep, CI/CD pipelines, security, monitoring, and cost optimization, with visibility to leadership and room to grow into a lead as the cloud practice scales.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,558 – $169,229

Focus: SRE, observability platforms, incident response, AWS, Dynatrace, ELK

You’ll keep observability platforms and production apps stable and performant, handling incident triage, root cause analysis, release/change management, and CI/CD support. Great fit if you like being the go-to person during critical production events.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,960 – $226,600

Focus: Data/AI product strategy, semantic layer, RAG, knowledge graphs

Executive-level role owning the data and knowledge foundation for AI across LPL. You’ll lead product managers, define the Intelligent Data Layer strategy, and build reusable data products, semantic models, and retrieval/RAG capabilities that power AI use cases firm-wide.

Employer: Incedo Inc.

Location: Fort Mill, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Focus: SQL, Python, Snowflake, AWS, data analytics & business analysis

Bridge business and data teams using advanced SQL, Python, Snowflake, and AWS to build datasets, dashboards, and analytics. Good for someone with 7+ years in data analytics who enjoys both stakeholder-facing work and deep technical analysis.

Employer: Incedo Inc.

Location: Fort Mill, SC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Focus: .NET Core/.NET 8, AWS, Angular, microservices, AI/GenAI

Design and build cloud-native .NET apps on AWS with Angular frontends, microservices, and AI/GenAI integrations. You’ll be hands-on with Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD, and mentor others while working with global clients in finance and other industries.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Fort Mill’s IT roles tend to move fast, especially anything tied to cloud and AI.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.