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🍽️ Fort Mill Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12.50–$20/hr
Fort Mill’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level gym roles to corporate and healthcare dining.
Here are a few solid openings worth a look:
Planet Fitness PT Fitness Ambassador (Part-Time Internship)
- Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Type: Part-time internship
- Pay: Starting at $12.50/hour with raises after certification and tenure
- Schedule: Mon 6am–1pm, Tues 11am–6:30pm, Wed 12pm–8pm
Entry-level, people-focused role where you’re the welcoming face of the gym—greeting members, helping on the fitness floor, and keeping things clean and safe. Great fit if you’re 18+, love fitness vibes, and want experience that can grow into training or club management.
Director of Dining Services I
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)
- Location: Fort Mill, SC (acute care hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior leadership role running day-to-day foodservice in a healthcare setting—overseeing menus, quality, budgets, and a team of associates. Best for someone with 3–5 years of foodservice management, high-volume experience, and interest in growing with a large healthcare food company that offers medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.
Cook (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)
- Location: LPL Financial – 1055 LPL Way Cafe, Fort Mill, SC 29715
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Fixed $20.00/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours vary
Corporate café cook role with steady weekday hours—line cooking, following recipes, keeping the kitchen clean, and helping with ordering and prep. Good match if you have line cook experience and want full-time work with benefits through a major foodservice company.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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