🍽️ Fort Mill Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $12.50–$20/hr

Fort Mill’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level gym roles to corporate and healthcare dining.

Here are a few solid openings worth a look:

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)

National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Part-time internship

Pay: Starting at $12.50/hour with raises after certification and tenure

with raises after certification and tenure Schedule: Mon 6am–1pm, Tues 11am–6:30pm, Wed 12pm–8pm

Entry-level, people-focused role where you’re the welcoming face of the gym—greeting members, helping on the fitness floor, and keeping things clean and safe. Great fit if you’re 18+, love fitness vibes, and want experience that can grow into training or club management.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Fort Mill, SC (acute care hospital setting)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior leadership role running day-to-day foodservice in a healthcare setting—overseeing menus, quality, budgets, and a team of associates. Best for someone with 3–5 years of foodservice management, high-volume experience, and interest in growing with a large healthcare food company that offers medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: LPL Financial – 1055 LPL Way Cafe, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Type: Full-time

Pay: Fixed $20.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, hours vary

Corporate café cook role with steady weekday hours—line cooking, following recipes, keeping the kitchen clean, and helping with ordering and prep. Good match if you have line cook experience and want full-time work with benefits through a major foodservice company.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.