🛒 Fort Mill SC Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring

Fort Mill’s retail and service scene is busy right now, from big‑box stores to finance call centers. If you like helping people in person or over the phone, there’s a good mix of front-line and leadership roles open.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot safe and tidy. You’ll use power equipment, support big contractor and garden orders, and stay active all shift.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (part-time with benefits like discounts, 401k, PTO)

Great fit if you like talking with people and hitting goals. You’ll greet shoppers, explain CLUB card perks, help with applications and payments, and enjoy store-wide discounts.

Employer: Apex Systems (supporting a financial services client)

(supporting a financial services client) Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Call-center style role helping financial advisors and clients with brokerage accounts, money movement, and transfers. Ideal if you already have SIE, know brokerage basics, and want fast-paced, phone-based service work.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive annual salary + quarterly bonus (exact amount not listed)

Lead the country store side of Cracker Barrel—merchandising, inventory, sales, and team development. Comes with day‑one health benefits, bonus potential, 401k with match, and strong internal promotion paths.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.18–$38.63/hour

Early-career role for recent or upcoming grads who want to break into financial services. You’ll get several months of paid training, prep for the SIE, then handle 25–30 advisor/investor calls a day with strong benefits and growth potential.

Priority application deadline: October 19 at 11:59 PM EST

Employer: Circle K

Location: Fort Mill / Indian Land, SC (8120 Charlotte Hwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Convenience-store leadership role with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). You’ll help run the store, lead the team, handle hiring and cash, and tap into weekly pay, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline retail leadership over a softlines department (apparel, etc.). You’ll guide associates, handle merchandising and schedules, support events, and enjoy full-time benefits plus store discounts.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Fort Mill, SC

Type: Full-time (in person)

Salary: $25,000–$60,000/year (base + incentives)

Perfect if you love phones and people. You’ll match customers with devices and plans, run the register, keep displays stocked, and earn commission on top of benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.