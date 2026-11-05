📋 Fort Mill SC Admin Jobs with Multiple Clinic Openings

Fort Mill’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means steady front desk and admin work for people who like helping patients and keeping things organized.

Here are several admin & clerical roles hiring now in Fort Mill, SC:

Employer: Mettā Vita Health

Mettā Vita Health Location: Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, W-2 (Mon–Thu, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)

(Mon–Thu, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.) Pay: $21–$28/hour

Benefits: Employee discounts, health insurance, PTO, company events, training & development, wellness resources

This role is the welcoming face of a growing mental health practice. You’ll run the front desk, support telehealth and in-office patients, manage provider schedules, and help keep the office running smoothly with room to grow as the practice expands.

Employer: Not listed (medical clinic)

Not listed (medical clinic) Location: Fort Mill, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $18–$20/hour

Benefits: Free parking, PTO, uniform allowance

You’ll greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits, and handle check-in, insurance verification, and medical records. Good fit if you have medical office or customer service experience and like keeping details and records in order.

Employer: Mettā Vita Health

Mettā Vita Health Location: Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time, W-2 (1–2 days/week, Friday coverage; more days expected later)

(1–2 days/week, Friday coverage; more days expected later) Pay: Hourly rate discussed during hiring

Hourly rate discussed during hiring Benefits: Performance bonuses, company events, training & development, wellness resources, growth opportunities

Perfect if you want a steady side role in healthcare. You’ll cover the front desk on Fridays and get paid training to support neurofeedback sessions—helping patients in a calm, tech-assisted setting while building your admin skills.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.