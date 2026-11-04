👔 Fort Mill executive roles with LPL Financial, multiple openings

Fort Mill is hot right now for leadership roles in finance and tech, especially with LPL Financial growing fast in the area. If you’ve got senior experience and want to shape strategy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: Fort Mill, SC

Salary: $146,466 – $244,110

Type: Full-time

Lead distribution strategy for LPL’s Retirement Partners team, driving how advisors blend retirement and wealth solutions. You’ll own advisor engagement models, service strategy, and key metrics like NPS, AUM retention, and advisor adoption.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: Fort Mill, SC

Salary: $146,466 – $244,110

Type: Full-time

Senior product leader role owning the full retirement product and platform portfolio. You’ll set vision and roadmap, launch new retirement solutions (like pooled plans and small business offerings), and connect retirement to wealth to drive advisor growth.

Employer: LPL Financial

LPL Financial Location: Fort Mill, SC

Salary: $111,240 – $185,400

Type: Full-time

Be the technology lead for advisor affiliate acquisitions and integrations. This role blends program leadership, tech due diligence, and client-facing work, including site visits and overseeing end-to-end integration for complex deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.