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🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fort Madison
Looking for a loyal friend in Fort Madison, IA? These adoptable dogs at PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.
All dogs below have an adoption fee of $250. For any dog, the shelter asks that you fill out an adoption application first so their small staff can match you with the right pet.
Bailey
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter
- Location: Fort Madison, IA
- Phone: (319) 372-2274
Bailey is a beautiful brown-and-black shepherd mix who’s waiting for a home of her own. PAW is a high-intake, no-kill shelter with a very small staff, so they ask that you start with an online application if you’re interested in Bailey.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyly
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter
- Location: Fort Madison, IA
- Phone: (319) 372-2274
Lyly is a striking black-and-white pittie mix. If you’re interested in giving Lyly a stable, loving home, please begin by filling out PAW’s adoption application so staff can see if you’re a good match.
👉 Meet Lyly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biggie
- Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter
- Location: Fort Madison, IA
- Phone: (319) 372-2274
Biggie is a tiny Maltese/Poodle mix with a dark, fluffy coat. To learn more or be considered as an adopter, PAW asks that you submit an adoption application first.
👉 Meet Biggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sadie
- Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Gray or Silver
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter
- Location: Fort Madison, IA
- Phone: (319) 372-2274
Sadie is a small, light-colored Maltese/Poodle mix with a soft white and gray coat. If you think Sadie might be the right fit, please start by filling out PAW’s adoption application so they can follow up with you.
👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Homer
- Breed: Basset Hound
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter
- Location: Fort Madison, IA
- Phone: (319) 372-2274
Homer is a classic Basset Hound with those low-slung legs and a tan-and-white coat. To be considered for Homer, please complete PAW’s adoption application so staff can contact you if you’re a good match.
👉 Meet Homer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fort Madison, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and family. You can also call PAW Animal Shelter at (319) 372-2274 to ask about the adoption process after you’ve submitted an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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