Looking for a loyal friend in Fort Madison, IA? These adoptable dogs at PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

All dogs below have an adoption fee of $250. For any dog, the shelter asks that you fill out an adoption application first so their small staff can match you with the right pet.

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) mix

Shepherd (Unknown Type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter

Location: Fort Madison, IA

Fort Madison, IA Phone: (319) 372-2274

Bailey is a beautiful brown-and-black shepherd mix who’s waiting for a home of her own. PAW is a high-intake, no-kill shelter with a very small staff, so they ask that you start with an online application if you’re interested in Bailey.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter

Location: Fort Madison, IA

Fort Madison, IA Phone: (319) 372-2274

Lyly is a striking black-and-white pittie mix. If you’re interested in giving Lyly a stable, loving home, please begin by filling out PAW’s adoption application so staff can see if you’re a good match.

👉 Meet Lyly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix

Maltese / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter

Location: Fort Madison, IA

Fort Madison, IA Phone: (319) 372-2274

Biggie is a tiny Maltese/Poodle mix with a dark, fluffy coat. To learn more or be considered as an adopter, PAW asks that you submit an adoption application first.

👉 Meet Biggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix

Maltese / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White with Gray or Silver

White with Gray or Silver Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter

Location: Fort Madison, IA

Fort Madison, IA Phone: (319) 372-2274

Sadie is a small, light-colored Maltese/Poodle mix with a soft white and gray coat. If you think Sadie might be the right fit, please start by filling out PAW’s adoption application so they can follow up with you.

👉 Meet Sadie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound

Basset Hound Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: PAW (Protectors of Animal Welfare) Animal Shelter

Location: Fort Madison, IA

Fort Madison, IA Phone: (319) 372-2274

Homer is a classic Basset Hound with those low-slung legs and a tan-and-white coat. To be considered for Homer, please complete PAW’s adoption application so staff can contact you if you’re a good match.

👉 Meet Homer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fort Madison, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and family. You can also call PAW Animal Shelter at (319) 372-2274 to ask about the adoption process after you’ve submitted an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.