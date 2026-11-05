🏭 Fort Madison Manufacturing: Multiple 3rd-Shift Roles With Solid Pay

Fort Madison’s food manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Conagra Brands is hiring on the night shift. If you like steady work, good pay, and big-company benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Location: Fort Madison, IA (2467 Henry Ladyn Dr.)

(2467 Henry Ladyn Dr.) Pay: $22.17/hr starting + $1.00/hr 3rd-shift differential (potential to progress up to $28.18/hr with Level 2)

starting + (potential to progress up to with Level 2) Type: Full-time , 3rd shift, various start/end times

, 3rd shift, various start/end times Anticipated Close Date: November 11, 2026

You’ll run and monitor production equipment, check product quality, and keep the line clean and safe in a large, modern food plant. This role is great if you’re new to manufacturing or have some experience and want clear pay steps, overtime options, and full benefits (health, 401(k)/pension eligibility, paid time off).

Employer: Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Location: Fort Madison, IA

Pay: $36.32/hr

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift ( 11:00 PM – 7:18/7:30 AM , Monday–Friday, weekends as needed)

, 3rd shift ( , Monday–Friday, weekends as needed) Anticipated Close Date: November 24, 2026

This is a higher-skill maintenance role keeping plant equipment running through preventive, corrective, and emergency repairs. Good fit if you have 2–5 years of industrial maintenance experience, know your way around electrical/mechanical systems, and like mentoring others while earning strong hourly pay plus full benefits.

If one of these sounds right, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.