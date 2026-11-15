Looking for a fun, loyal dog to join your family in Fort Lupton, CO? These adoptable pups at Soul Dog Rescue are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

About Eizzel Enived:

Described as an "all-American adventure buddy," this happy, goofy boy loves games, belly rubs, and exploring what’s around the next corner. He’s active, full of personality, and very loyal once he bonds with his people. He’s also great with kids, dogs, cats, and even bunnies, so he should fit well into many types of homes.

👉 Meet Eizzel Enived and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog

Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Eryelle is an adult Cattle Dog, a breed known for being smart and active. She’ll likely do best with a family that enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping her mind busy.

👉 Meet Eryelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog

Cattle Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Jinjer is another adult Cattle Dog who may be a great match for an active home that understands herding breeds and enjoys training and outdoor time.

👉 Meet Jinjer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Shepherd mix

Cattle Dog / Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Pataki is a young Cattle Dog/Shepherd mix puppy, likely to grow into an energetic, smart companion who will enjoy training and play.

👉 Meet Pataki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Poof is a Cattle Dog/Lab mix puppy, a blend that often brings together energy, smarts, and a love of people.

👉 Meet Poof and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Cattle Dog mix

Shepherd / Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Portia is a Shepherd/Cattle Dog mix puppy who will likely enjoy an active home with time for training and play.

👉 Meet Portia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Cattle Dog mix

Shepherd / Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Presten is a male Shepherd/Cattle Dog mix puppy who will benefit from consistent training, exercise, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Presten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Cattle Dog / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Shaari is an adult Cattle Dog mix, a type of dog that often thrives with active families who enjoy walks, hikes, and mental games.

👉 Meet Shaari and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Retriever mix

Australian Shepherd / Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Mushi Sanban is a young Aussie/Retriever mix who will likely enjoy an active home with plenty of play and training time.

👉 Meet Mushi Sanban and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fort Lupton, CO, consider calling Soul Dog Rescue at (303) 857-6789 to ask about meeting one of these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.