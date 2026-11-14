Looking for a fun, active dog to join your family in Fort Lupton, CO? These adoptable pups from Soul Dog Rescue are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton, CO Phone: (303) 857-6789

About Eizzel Enived:

Described as an “all-American adventure buddy,” this happy, goofy boy is ready for anything. He loves games, belly rubs, and exploring what’s around the next corner. He’s active, full of personality, and very loyal once he bonds with his people.

He’s reported to be great with kids, and he gets along well with dogs, cats, and even bunnies, so he should fit nicely into many types of homes.

👉 Meet Eizzel Enived and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Cattle Dog mix

Border Collie / Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton, CO Phone: (303) 857-6789

About Beckett:

Beckett is a smaller, playful guy who loves to play with other dogs. He can be shy with people at first, but he warms up once he feels safe. He’ll do best with a patient, understanding home that can help him build confidence, especially since he hasn’t been around many people before coming to Soul Dog.

He is currently in a foster home, so you’ll need to apply first if you’d like to meet him.

👉 Meet Beckett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton, CO Phone: (303) 857-6789

About Huevo:

Huevo is a young cattle dog/shepherd mix puppy, which usually means an energetic, smart dog who will enjoy training and activity as she grows. For full details on her personality and needs, please check her listing or contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Huevo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fort Lupton, consider calling Soul Dog Rescue at (303) 857-6789 or visiting their website to learn more, schedule a meet-and-greet, or start an adoption application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.