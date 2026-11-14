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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Fort Lupton
Looking for a friendly feline to join your family? These adoptable cats and kittens near Fort Lupton, CO are full of love, playfulness, and purrs, and they’re all waiting with Soul Dog Rescue.
Smirr
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
- Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd
Smirr is described as goofy and very playful. He also loves other cats, so he could be a great match for a home that already has a feline friend. He’s hanging out at Petsmart in Centennial, hoping his forever family walks in soon.
👉 Meet Smirr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Drache
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
- Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd
Drache is very sweet and playful and also loves other cats. If you’re looking for a friendly companion who enjoys both people and feline buddies, Drache could be your guy.
👉 Meet Drache and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
- Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd
Coven is a sweetheart who loves to play and will purr her way into your heart. She’s a young kitten, so she’ll bring lots of energy and cuddles to her new home.
👉 Meet Coven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nettles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
- Location: PetSmart in Centennial on University Boulevard
Nettles is very affectionate, very playful, and very outgoing. She sounds like a confident little kitten who will happily greet you and join in whatever you’re doing.
👉 Meet Nettles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vesper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
- Location: PetSmart in Centennial on University Boulevard
Vesper is a very playful and affectionate kitten. She’s waiting at PetSmart, ready to go home with someone who wants a loving, active little companion.
👉 Meet Vesper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isidore
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
- Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd
Isidore is a sweet and affectionate kitten. She’s waiting patiently for her forever home and would love a family who enjoys kitten cuddles and playtime.
👉 Meet Isidore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millionaire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
Millionaire is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten with an adoption fee of $215. For more details on his personality and where to meet him, reach out directly to Soul Dog Rescue.
👉 Meet Millionaire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Payday
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $215
- Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789
Payday is a fluffy, frisky kitten and the life of the party. He loves people so much he may climb up your shirt to sniff and lick your face. He’s brave with new people, toys, and experiences, and even “helps” with chores like sweeping by attacking the broom and dust bunnies.
👉 Meet Payday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Fort Lupton or Centennial, consider stopping by PetSmart on University Boulevard or contacting Soul Dog Rescue at (303) 857-6789 to learn more. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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