Looking for a friendly feline to join your family? These adoptable cats and kittens near Fort Lupton, CO are full of love, playfulness, and purrs, and they’re all waiting with Soul Dog Rescue.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

– Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd

Smirr is described as goofy and very playful. He also loves other cats, so he could be a great match for a home that already has a feline friend. He’s hanging out at Petsmart in Centennial, hoping his forever family walks in soon.

👉 Meet Smirr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

– Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd

Drache is very sweet and playful and also loves other cats. If you’re looking for a friendly companion who enjoys both people and feline buddies, Drache could be your guy.

👉 Meet Drache and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

– Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd

Coven is a sweetheart who loves to play and will purr her way into your heart. She’s a young kitten, so she’ll bring lots of energy and cuddles to her new home.

👉 Meet Coven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

– Location: PetSmart in Centennial on University Boulevard

Nettles is very affectionate, very playful, and very outgoing. She sounds like a confident little kitten who will happily greet you and join in whatever you’re doing.

👉 Meet Nettles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

– Location: PetSmart in Centennial on University Boulevard

Vesper is a very playful and affectionate kitten. She’s waiting at PetSmart, ready to go home with someone who wants a loving, active little companion.

👉 Meet Vesper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

– Location: Petsmart in Centennial on University Blvd

Isidore is a sweet and affectionate kitten. She’s waiting patiently for her forever home and would love a family who enjoys kitten cuddles and playtime.

👉 Meet Isidore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

Millionaire is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten with an adoption fee of $215. For more details on his personality and where to meet him, reach out directly to Soul Dog Rescue.

👉 Meet Millionaire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $215

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue – (303) 857-6789

Payday is a fluffy, frisky kitten and the life of the party. He loves people so much he may climb up your shirt to sniff and lick your face. He’s brave with new people, toys, and experiences, and even “helps” with chores like sweeping by attacking the broom and dust bunnies.

👉 Meet Payday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Fort Lupton or Centennial, consider stopping by PetSmart on University Boulevard or contacting Soul Dog Rescue at (303) 857-6789 to learn more. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.