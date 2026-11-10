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Fort Lupton
⚠️ Fort Lupton city offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
5 days ago
⚠️ City offices closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11
City of Fort Lupton offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
- Regular office hours (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) will resume on Thursday, November 12.
- The Fort Lupton Recreation Center will be OPEN on Wednesday, November 11.
- On that day, the Rec Center will not offer group classes or child care.
If you need to handle any city business, plan to go before Nov. 11 or on Nov. 12 or later. You can still use the Rec Center on the holiday, just be sure to arrange your own child care and note that classes won’t be running.
More Info: City Offices Closed in Observance of Veterans Day ...
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