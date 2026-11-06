🐱 Playful Fort Lupton Kittens Ready for Adoption and Love

Fort Lupton is full of tiny whiskered charm right now. These adoptable kittens are growing up in loving foster homes and are ready to join their forever families.

All kittens below are from Soul Dog Rescue in Fort Lupton, CO and have an adoption fee of $215.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

Orange cat lovers, meet Juber! This tiny girl may be the smallest of her litter, but she’s the bravest explorer. She loves chasing stick toys and rattle balls, then curling up with her people for movie and nap time.

Juber has been raised in a foster home with her siblings. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on shots. She enjoys meeting new people, plays well with other cats, and has even met the foster’s resident dog.

👉 Meet Juber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

Emberly (sometimes spelled Emberley) is a soft little cuddle bug who loves to make biscuits. She has the softest fur and a very sweet face. She enjoys chasing stick toys and crinkle balls, then snuggling up with her people for naps and bedtime.

Raised in a foster home with her siblings, Emberly is spayed, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. Her favorite place is curled up next to her human in a warm bed, surrounded by toy mice.

👉 Meet Emberly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

If you love tortoiseshell cats with big personalities, Jonda is your girl. She’s described as a “little party wrapped in a cuddly fur bow.” She races up her cat tree, chases stick toys and crinkle balls, and then settles in for cuddle time.

Jonda has been raised in a foster home with her siblings and is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on shots. She does well meeting new people, plays nicely with other cats, and has met the foster’s dog.

👉 Meet Jonda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

Sharaara is a playful boy who loves stick toys and crinkle balls, but he’s also a champion cuddler. He’s the largest of his litter, yet gentle enough to be held like a baby while you scratch his chin and rub his round little belly.

He has been raised in a foster home and is neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. Sharaara is full of energy and affection and would do well in a home that enjoys both playtime and snuggle time.

👉 Meet Sharaara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

Joygun is ready to be someone’s bold little best friend. She’s the second largest in her litter and can roughhouse with the bigger kitties and hold her own. She was the first to investigate (and swat at!) the vacuum and loves checking out new toys.

Joygun is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on shots. She enjoys meeting new people and playing with her siblings and foster friends.

👉 Meet Joygun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

Citrouille is a curious kitten with beautiful, subtle markings around her eyes. She has lots of love and purrs to share and is ready to bond with her new family.

👉 Meet Citrouille and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

Pepon is a playful, curious boy who loves to explore and get into a bit of harmless mischief. If you enjoy a kitten who keeps you laughing and on your toes, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Pepon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Shelter: Soul Dog Rescue

Phone: (303) 857-6789

Adoption Fee: $215

Zucca is a striking kitten with green eyes, velvety fur, and cute white socks. He’s looking for a cat parent who wants a cuddly companion and is ready to give him lots of love.

👉 Meet Zucca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Fort Lupton, CO and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please reach out to Soul Dog Rescue at (303) 857-6789 or click through to the listings above to submit an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kittens find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.