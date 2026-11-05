🏗️ Fort Lupton Engineering Roles With Multiple Climate-Focused Openings

Fort Lupton’s engineering scene is heating up, especially around clean tech and industrial projects. If you’ve got mechanical, civil, or subsurface experience, there are some strong options right now.

Employer: Charm Industrial

Charm Industrial Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Salary: $94,822 – $142,234 a year

Type: Full-time

This role designs and improves next‑gen pyrolysis and biomass processing equipment to help remove CO₂ from the atmosphere. Great fit if you like owning designs end‑to‑end, doing hands‑on troubleshooting, and working closely with fabrication and operations.

Employer: Charm Industrial

Charm Industrial Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Salary: $140,935 – $176,902 a year

Type: Full-time

Lead major industrial facility projects, from early concepts through construction and commissioning. Ideal for a senior engineer who understands how equipment, utilities, and structures come together and likes coordinating across many teams.

Employer: Charm Industrial

Charm Industrial Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 a year

Type: Full-time

Own the subsurface story for bio‑oil injection, from reservoir modeling to UIC permit applications. Good match if you have reservoir or injection experience and want to blend technical analysis with regulatory work in a climate‑driven startup.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it may still be worth throwing your hat in the ring—especially if you care about climate work and like fast‑moving projects.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.