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📅 Nov 17, 2026: Varsity girls bowling home vs Fort Loramie
13 days ago
📅 Varsity Girls Bowling Home Match vs. Fort Loramie
Cheer on the New Bremen varsity girls bowling team at their home match against Fort Loramie.
- Date: November 17, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM
- Location: Speedway Lanes
- Event groups: New Bremen Local Schools – District Events and Athletic Events
Nice option for a low-key weeknight outing and to support local student athletes.
More Info: Event Details
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