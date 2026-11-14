📅 Varsity Girls Bowling Home Match vs. Fort Loramie

Cheer on the New Bremen varsity girls bowling team at their home match against Fort Loramie.

Date: November 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: Speedway Lanes

Event groups: New Bremen Local Schools – District Events and Athletic Events

Nice option for a low-key weeknight outing and to support local student athletes.