Fort Lee has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from entry support to high-earning field sales. Good mix of hybrid options and strong pay if you like working with clients.

Employer: 3 Day Blinds

3 Day Blinds Location: Fort Lee, NJ (local field role)

(local field role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped commission; average earnings $70K–$100K+

In-home sales role helping customers design custom blinds, shades, and drapery. Company provides appointments, 3 weeks of paid training, laptop/phone/samples, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO).

Employer: Leverages U.S. Inc. (recruiting for a global Japanese food manufacturer)

(recruiting for a global Japanese food manufacturer) Location: Fort Lee, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 base + annual performance bonus

B2B sales role covering the Eastern US and Eastern Canada for premium liquid seasonings and taste enhancers. You’ll build and manage relationships with industrial food processors and co-packers, work closely with brokers and internal teams, and travel 50%–75% for client visits and trade shows.

Employer: Pasona N A, Inc.

Location: Fort Lee, NJ (Hybrid – up to 2 days remote/week)

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: $50,000–$55,000 + bonus

Start Date: November 2026

Support the Metals & Minerals trading team with contracts, shipping documents, logistics, customs clearance, invoices, and inventory/payment tracking. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like international trade/logistics, and want steady office hours with room to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.