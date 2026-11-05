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🛒 Fort Lee NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Fort Lee has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big brands to a local marketing team. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: 3C INNOVATIONS INC.
- Location: Fort Lee, NJ (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,000 – $1,500 per week (hourly starting at $16, 40 hours, paid training)
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, advancement opportunities
Face‑to‑face customer work in retail settings, doing product demos, answering questions, and supporting in‑store marketing events. Great fit if you’re outgoing, want a set schedule (10:30 AM – 7:00 PM, five days a week), and are looking to grow into leadership.
Retail Sales Specialist – Part-Time (Bilingual Spanish/Korean)
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Fort Lee, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Base around $20/hour with potential to earn up to $27.02/hour through commission and incentives (overall base range listed as $18.00 – $31.75/hour)
- Benefits: Free/discounted internet, TV, and mobile; commission with a target starting at $7,300
You’ll be the face of Spectrum in the store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while hitting sales goals. Ideal if you’re bilingual in Spanish or Korean, comfortable with tech, and like a fast, goal‑driven environment.
Store Associate
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Fort Lee, NJ
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.92 – $22.92/hour
- Benefits: Eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (depending on hours/eligibility)
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/30/2027
Classic retail role with a healthcare twist: cashier work, stocking, helping customers find items, and supporting photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good entry job if you’re at least 16 and want steady hours with a big, well‑known company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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