🛒 Fort Lee NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Fort Lee has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big brands to a local marketing team. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: 3C INNOVATIONS INC.

3C INNOVATIONS INC. Location: Fort Lee, NJ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000 – $1,500 per week (hourly starting at $16 , 40 hours , paid training)

(hourly starting at , , paid training) Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, advancement opportunities

Face‑to‑face customer work in retail settings, doing product demos, answering questions, and supporting in‑store marketing events. Great fit if you’re outgoing, want a set schedule (10:30 AM – 7:00 PM, five days a week), and are looking to grow into leadership.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Fort Lee, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base around $20/hour with potential to earn up to $27.02/hour through commission and incentives (overall base range listed as $18.00 – $31.75/hour )

Base around with potential to earn up to through commission and incentives (overall base range listed as ) Benefits: Free/discounted internet, TV, and mobile; commission with a target starting at $7,300

You’ll be the face of Spectrum in the store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while hitting sales goals. Ideal if you’re bilingual in Spanish or Korean, comfortable with tech, and like a fast, goal‑driven environment.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Fort Lee, NJ

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $15.92 – $22.92/hour

Benefits: Eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (depending on hours/eligibility)

Eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (depending on hours/eligibility) Application window: Anticipated close 01/30/2027

Classic retail role with a healthcare twist: cashier work, stocking, helping customers find items, and supporting photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good entry job if you’re at least 16 and want steady hours with a big, well‑known company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.