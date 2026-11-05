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💰 Fort Lee NJ Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fort Lee has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from senior leadership to early-career spots. If you’re in accounting or FP&A and want to stay local, these are worth a look.
SVP, Head of FP&A
- Employer: Cross River
- Location: Fort Lee, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000 – $300,000
Lead FP&A for a fast-growing fintech bank, reporting directly to the CFO and presenting to the CEO and Board. You’ll build and lead the FP&A and business partner teams, drive budgeting/forecasting, and push advanced analytics (including AI/ML) to support big strategic decisions.
Accounts Payable Specialist
- Employer: LHH (recruiting for a property management company)
- Location: Fort Lee, NJ
- Type: Full-time, 100% on-site
- Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 (DOE)
Hands-on AP role owning the full AP cycle, weekly check runs, ACH/wires, vendor reconciliations, 1099s, COIs, and corporate cards. Good fit if you like detail work, Excel (VLOOKUPs & Pivot Tables), and want stable, on-site hours in real estate/property management.
Contact: christine.kiernan@lhh.com
Junior Accountant (Part-time, may become Full-time)
- Employer: Daekyo America, Inc. / Eye Level
- Location: Fort Lee, NJ 07024
- Type: Part-time (min. 30 hrs/week), potential Full-time
- Work Arrangement: In-office, flexible schedule possible
- Pay (Part-time): $20 – $25/hour (negotiable)
- If Full-time: $50,000 – $55,000/year
Great step for someone early in their accounting career. You’ll handle AP/AR, bank recs, journal entries, month-end close support, and audits, using Excel and possibly QuickBooks, with a path to move into a full-time role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local accounting roles tend to move fast, and getting your resume in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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