📣 Fort Lee, NJ Sales & Marketing: Multiple Openings to Grow Your Career

Fort Lee has a small but mighty batch of sales and marketing roles right now, from global biotech to international metals trading. If you’re ready for more responsibility (and travel), these are worth a look.

Employer: Kedrion Biopharma

Kedrion Biopharma Location: Fort Lee, NJ (ideal candidates near Fort Lee, NJ or Raleigh, NC)

(ideal candidates near Fort Lee, NJ or Raleigh, NC) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead U.S. marketing strategy for a four-product immunoglobulin portfolio at a global plasma-therapies company. This is a hands-on director role covering customer insights, omnichannel campaigns, commercial analytics, budget and agency management, and close work with sales, medical, and finance teams. Requires 7+ years in pharma/biologics/healthcare marketing, experience with promotional review processes, and up to 50% domestic travel (occasional international).

Note: This role also appears on Indeed as US Marketing Director for Kedrion Biopharma with the same core duties and requirements.

Employer: Pasona N A, Inc.

Location: Fort Lee, NJ

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Work Style: Hybrid , frequent business travel (domestic & international)

, frequent business travel (domestic & international) Base Salary: Approx. $75,000 + bonus

Join the Metal Materials – Non-Ferrous team handling sales and purchasing of non-ferrous metals, including precious metal, aluminum, and copper scrap, plus import sales for aviation-related materials. You’ll source new suppliers, negotiate contracts, manage customer relationships, attend trade shows, and handle market research and pricing analysis. About 3 years of professional experience is preferred; industry experience is not required, so this can be a strong next step if you have solid sales and negotiation skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this often lead to more openings in the same teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.