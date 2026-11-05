🔧 Fort Lee, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fort Lee has steady demand for people who keep buildings running and looking sharp. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pennrose

Pennrose Location: Fort Lee, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32 – $36/hour (depending on experience)

Lead the maintenance team for multiple apartment buildings, handling repairs, unit turnarounds, and property inspections. This role is ideal if you have a few years of maintenance leadership, like variety in your day, and want steady hours with clear performance goals.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Fort Lee, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $18/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm (plus one Saturday)

Hands-on cleaning role focused on keeping assigned areas spotless and safe, using motorized cleaning equipment and working as part of a team. Good fit if you want steady evening hours, light experience (3–6 months) in janitorial work, and clear tasks to follow each shift.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Fort Lee, NJ (Hudson Lights)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.65 – $41.83/hour

Oversee building and grounds upkeep for a high-end apartment community, from resident work orders to make-readies and safety checks. Great if you have property maintenance experience, like leading a team, and want strong benefits plus room to grow with a large real estate company.

Employer: SHP Management

Location: Fort Lee, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep common areas, grounds, and community spaces clean, including sweeping, mopping, waxing floors, and helping with snow removal and basic repairs. This is a good match if you have about 2 years of cleaning experience, don’t mind physical work, and like seeing the results of your effort right away.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.