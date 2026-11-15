So many sweet cats in Ft Lauderdale, FL are waiting at the Humane Society of Broward County for a cozy home and a soft lap. Here are some of the adoptable kitties you can meet today.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Sophie is a classic brown tabby adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet SOPHIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Forbes is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet FORBES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Stella is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat hoping for a quiet, steady home.

👉 Meet STELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Evangeline is a tiny black kitten ready to start life with a loving family.

👉 Meet EVANGELINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Ray is a brown tabby kitten who would love to grow up in a caring home.

👉 Meet RAY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Tiana is a sweet brown tabby kitten looking for a safe place to play and nap.

👉 Meet TIANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Lottie is a petite black kitten hoping to find her forever family soon.

👉 Meet LOTTIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Sunshine is a young brown tabby whose bright spirit is ready to light up a new home.

👉 Meet SUNSHINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue (mostly)

Gray or blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Cranberry is a soft gray/blue kitten looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Kitt is a brown tabby kitten ready for toys, treats, and a loving home.

👉 Meet KITT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Turkey is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, hoping for a forever home.

👉 Meet TURKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue (mostly)

Gray or blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Green Bean is a gray/blue kitten ready to settle into a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet GREEN BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Ft Lauderdale area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please visit or call the Humane Society of Broward County at (954) 989-3977 ext.6 to ask about these wonderful kitties and schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.