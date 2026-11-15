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🐱 Friendly Ft Lauderdale Cats Ready to Join Your Family
So many sweet cats in Ft Lauderdale, FL are waiting at the Humane Society of Broward County for a cozy home and a soft lap. Here are some of the adoptable kitties you can meet today.
SOPHIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Sophie is a classic brown tabby adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet SOPHIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FORBES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Forbes is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet FORBES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STELLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Stella is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat hoping for a quiet, steady home.
👉 Meet STELLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EVANGELINE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Evangeline is a tiny black kitten ready to start life with a loving family.
👉 Meet EVANGELINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Ray is a brown tabby kitten who would love to grow up in a caring home.
👉 Meet RAY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TIANA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Tiana is a sweet brown tabby kitten looking for a safe place to play and nap.
👉 Meet TIANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LOTTIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Lottie is a petite black kitten hoping to find her forever family soon.
👉 Meet LOTTIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SUNSHINE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Sunshine is a young brown tabby whose bright spirit is ready to light up a new home.
👉 Meet SUNSHINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRANBERRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Cranberry is a soft gray/blue kitten looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet CRANBERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KITT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Kitt is a brown tabby kitten ready for toys, treats, and a loving home.
👉 Meet KITT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TURKEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Turkey is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, hoping for a forever home.
👉 Meet TURKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GREEN BEAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Green Bean is a gray/blue kitten ready to settle into a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet GREEN BEAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Ft Lauderdale area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please visit or call the Humane Society of Broward County at (954) 989-3977 ext.6 to ask about these wonderful kitties and schedule a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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