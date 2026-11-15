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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Giants Ready for Adoption in Ft Lauderdale
Looking for a furry friend in Ft Lauderdale, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Broward County for someone to love.
ARIES
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
A big, beautiful Great Pyrenees mix, Aries is an adult boy who’s ready for a stable, loving home. If you’ve been hoping for a gentle giant to share your life with, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Aries and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COCONUT
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Coconut is a young Lab mix pup with classic black-and-white good looks. He’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding with his new family.
👉 Meet Coconut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PAPAYA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Puppy Papaya is another adorable Lab mix baby, also black and white. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of training fun, he may be the one.
👉 Meet Papaya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COQUITO
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Coquito is a tan-and-white Lab mix puppy with a soft, warm coat. He’s young, eager to learn, and ready to grow up with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Coquito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUCAS
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County
- Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6
Puppy Lucas is a Dachshund mix with a tan-and-white coat and those classic short Doxie legs. He’s a baby, so he’ll need guidance, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Lucas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Ft Lauderdale area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the Humane Society of Broward County at (954) 989-3977 ext.6 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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