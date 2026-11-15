Looking for a furry friend in Ft Lauderdale, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of Broward County for someone to love.

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

A big, beautiful Great Pyrenees mix, Aries is an adult boy who’s ready for a stable, loving home. If you’ve been hoping for a gentle giant to share your life with, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Aries and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Coconut is a young Lab mix pup with classic black-and-white good looks. He’s at the perfect age to start training and bonding with his new family.

👉 Meet Coconut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Puppy Papaya is another adorable Lab mix baby, also black and white. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of training fun, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Papaya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Coquito is a tan-and-white Lab mix puppy with a soft, warm coat. He’s young, eager to learn, and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Coquito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Broward County

Phone: (954) 989-3977 ext.6

Puppy Lucas is a Dachshund mix with a tan-and-white coat and those classic short Doxie legs. He’s a baby, so he’ll need guidance, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Lucas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Ft Lauderdale area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the Humane Society of Broward County at (954) 989-3977 ext.6 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.