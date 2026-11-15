Fort Lauderdale is busy with growth, and leadership roles are popping up across construction and e‑commerce. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready to step into (or level up) a management seat.

Employer: Charter Schools USA (Good Hearts Gear)

Charter Schools USA (Good Hearts Gear) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (on‑site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full Shopify e‑commerce ecosystem for a mission‑driven school apparel brand. You’ll own platform performance, reporting, and 3PL integration (ShipMonk), and help design and grow the future e‑commerce operations team.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run end‑to‑end delivery of complex construction projects while leading project engineers and APMs. This role is ideal if you have a construction background and want more say in project strategy, financials, safety, and team development.

Employer: REPIPES ONLY

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,000 – $74,800 per year

Hands‑on role leading plumbing work on active construction sites, from schedules and budgets to crews and compliance. Good fit if you know plumbing and construction and want to own field coordination and project outcomes day to day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and related roles. Don’t wait too long; leadership jobs in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.