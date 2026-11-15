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📣 Fort Lauderdale Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Fort Lauderdale’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing, from logistics giants to boutique medical practices. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready to grow your income and your network.
Director of Business Development
Employer: PRA Events, Inc.
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid, South Florida–based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead sales for a top destination management company, growing key accounts and landing new event business across South Florida. Great fit if you have 7+ years in DMC / events / hotel sales, love networking, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more).
Business Development Manager (Maritime & Superyacht)
Employer: Direct Travel
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Field-based in South Florida)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement plans)
Own new business growth in the Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach superyacht and maritime market. Ideal if you have 5+ years B2B travel management sales, a strong yacht/maritime network, and want to build on an already established niche business.
Sales Account Representative
Employer: Uline
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; includes complete health coverage and 401(k) with 6% match from day one
Great entry into outside sales with no prior sales experience required. You’ll manage and grow a territory, meet customers in person, and get strong training, bonuses, paid holidays, generous PTO, and tuition assistance.
Inside Sales Representative
Employer: Harrington Process Solutions
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Phone-based industrial sales role helping customers with fluid process and flow control products. Good match if you have 2–3 years in industrial distribution or sales, like problem-solving, and want rich benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, up to 5 weeks PTO, and more).
Senior Director, Marketing – AMAPAC
Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid) or Irving, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, with full health benefits, 401(k), incentive plan
Executive-level role owning regional marketing strategy for the Americas and Asia Pacific. Best for someone with 12–15+ years B2B marketing in large, global companies, strong demand-gen chops, and experience leading teams and partnering with senior sales leaders.
Aesthetic Sales & Patient Conversion Specialist
Employer: Uptown Clinique
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid)
Type: Part-time / Hybrid (15–20+ hours/week, potential up to 40)
Pay: $25–$30/hour + 401(k)
Sales-focused role turning cosmetic surgery leads into booked consults and procedures. Great if you’re confident on the phone, have experience in medical aesthetics / plastic surgery / luxury services, and want flexible hybrid hours with room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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