Fort Lauderdale’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing, from logistics giants to boutique medical practices. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready to grow your income and your network.

Employer: PRA Events, Inc.

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid, South Florida–based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales for a top destination management company, growing key accounts and landing new event business across South Florida. Great fit if you have 7+ years in DMC / events / hotel sales, love networking, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more).

Employer: Direct Travel

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Field-based in South Florida)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement plans)

Own new business growth in the Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach superyacht and maritime market. Ideal if you have 5+ years B2B travel management sales, a strong yacht/maritime network, and want to build on an already established niche business.

Employer: Uline

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes complete health coverage and 401(k) with 6% match from day one

Great entry into outside sales with no prior sales experience required. You’ll manage and grow a territory, meet customers in person, and get strong training, bonuses, paid holidays, generous PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Harrington Process Solutions

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based industrial sales role helping customers with fluid process and flow control products. Good match if you have 2–3 years in industrial distribution or sales, like problem-solving, and want rich benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, up to 5 weeks PTO, and more).

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid) or Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with full health benefits, 401(k), incentive plan

Executive-level role owning regional marketing strategy for the Americas and Asia Pacific. Best for someone with 12–15+ years B2B marketing in large, global companies, strong demand-gen chops, and experience leading teams and partnering with senior sales leaders.

Employer: Uptown Clinique

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time / Hybrid (15–20+ hours/week, potential up to 40)

Pay: $25–$30/hour + 401(k)

Sales-focused role turning cosmetic surgery leads into booked consults and procedures. Great if you’re confident on the phone, have experience in medical aesthetics / plastic surgery / luxury services, and want flexible hybrid hours with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.