Fort Lauderdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to neighborhood clinics and wellness spots. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Nicklaus Children's Health System

Nicklaus Children's Health System Location: Near Fort Lauderdale, FL (Broward County / Miami campus)

Near (Broward County / Miami campus) Type: Full-time, Physician (BC/BE Pediatric ENT)

Salary: Competitive compensation (no exact range listed)

Competitive compensation (no exact range listed) Highlights: Join a prestigious 325-bed children’s hospital and Level 1 pediatric trauma center with a brand-new Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, academic appointment at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, and strong support for clinical and translational research.

Employer: Suveto / Park Veterinary Hospital

Location: Fort Lauderdale / Oakland Park, FL

Type: Full-time, Associate Veterinarian

Salary: $125,000–$175,000 base + production, no negative accrual

+ production, no negative accrual Highlights: Work side-by-side with a highly experienced founder-surgeon in an AAHA-accredited, Fear Free–certified small animal practice, strong surgical caseload, no overnight shifts, equity via VSOP®, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and full medical benefits.

Employer: Family Pillars Homecare

Location: Plantation, FL (Fort Lauderdale area)

Type: Listed as Internship (HHA/CNA field role)

Listed as (HHA/CNA field role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: 12-hour shifts with a fall-risk patient, English/Spanish required, help with ADLs, transfers, errands, and companionship; must have HHA certificate or CNA license, CPR-BLS, TB test, CEUs, and Level 2 background check. Offers flexible scheduling, W2 direct deposit, and chances for steady hours.

Employer: Broward Health Medical Center

Location: 1600 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, 36 hrs/week, Days)

Salary: Not listed; $10,000 sign-on bonus with 1+ year of experience

Not listed; with 1+ year of experience Highlights: Support pharmacists with medication processing and prep in a major hospital system; requires FL Registered Pharmacy Technician registration and national certification (or FL intern permit). Strong package with medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, generous PTO and sick leave.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Tenet Physician Resources

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, Certified Medical Assistant

Salary: Not listed; $2,500 sign-on bonus for new hires

Not listed; for new hires Highlights: Front-line role supporting orthopedic and spine patients—triage, vitals, EKG, phlebotomy, and patient education. Requires MA certification (or 3 years’ relevant experience) and BLS. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, CE support, and more.

Employer: Broward Health Physician Group

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Neuro Surg – 1801 W Sample Rd, Ste 101)

Type: Full-time (FTE 1.0, Shift 1)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Support neurosurgeons with patient care and clinic flow under direct MD/DO supervision. Requires Medical Assistant or EMT training (or 2 years validated on-the-job training) plus Basic Life Support. Part of a large, stable public health system.

Employer: Massage Envy

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $50,000–$70,000 per year

Highlights: Busy clinic with 1,100+ members and steady clientele, English/Spanish friendly. Offers PTO, CEU contribution, discounted/free massages, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and flexible schedules. Must be a licensed massage therapist in Florida and pass a background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum is everything when you’re job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.