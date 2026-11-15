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Fort Lauderdale
🏥 Fort Lauderdale Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From Techs to MDs
5 days ago
Fort Lauderdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to neighborhood clinics and wellness spots. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.
Physician/Attending – Pediatric Otolaryngology (Davie, FL)
- Employer: Nicklaus Children's Health System
- Location: Near Fort Lauderdale, FL (Broward County / Miami campus)
- Type: Full-time, Physician (BC/BE Pediatric ENT)
- Salary: Competitive compensation (no exact range listed)
- Highlights: Join a prestigious 325-bed children’s hospital and Level 1 pediatric trauma center with a brand-new Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, academic appointment at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, and strong support for clinical and translational research.
Associate Veterinarian – Park Veterinary Hospital
- Employer: Suveto / Park Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Fort Lauderdale / Oakland Park, FL
- Type: Full-time, Associate Veterinarian
- Salary: $125,000–$175,000 base + production, no negative accrual
- Highlights: Work side-by-side with a highly experienced founder-surgeon in an AAHA-accredited, Fear Free–certified small animal practice, strong surgical caseload, no overnight shifts, equity via VSOP®, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and full medical benefits.
Bilingual Home Health Aide – 12-Hour Shifts (Plantation)
- Employer: Family Pillars Homecare
- Location: Plantation, FL (Fort Lauderdale area)
- Type: Listed as Internship (HHA/CNA field role)
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: 12-hour shifts with a fall-risk patient, English/Spanish required, help with ADLs, transfers, errands, and companionship; must have HHA certificate or CNA license, CPR-BLS, TB test, CEUs, and Level 2 background check. Offers flexible scheduling, W2 direct deposit, and chances for steady hours.
Senior Registered Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Broward Health Medical Center
- Location: 1600 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, 36 hrs/week, Days)
- Salary: Not listed; $10,000 sign-on bonus with 1+ year of experience
- Highlights: Support pharmacists with medication processing and prep in a major hospital system; requires FL Registered Pharmacy Technician registration and national certification (or FL intern permit). Strong package with medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, generous PTO and sick leave.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) – Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Tenet Physician Resources
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time, Certified Medical Assistant
- Salary: Not listed; $2,500 sign-on bonus for new hires
- Highlights: Front-line role supporting orthopedic and spine patients—triage, vitals, EKG, phlebotomy, and patient education. Requires MA certification (or 3 years’ relevant experience) and BLS. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, CE support, and more.
Medical Assistant – Neurosurgery
- Employer: Broward Health Physician Group
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Neuro Surg – 1801 W Sample Rd, Ste 101)
- Type: Full-time (FTE 1.0, Shift 1)
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Support neurosurgeons with patient care and clinic flow under direct MD/DO supervision. Requires Medical Assistant or EMT training (or 2 years validated on-the-job training) plus Basic Life Support. Part of a large, stable public health system.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: Massage Envy
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $50,000–$70,000 per year
- Highlights: Busy clinic with 1,100+ members and steady clientele, English/Spanish friendly. Offers PTO, CEU contribution, discounted/free massages, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and flexible schedules. Must be a licensed massage therapist in Florida and pass a background check.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum is everything when you’re job hunting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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