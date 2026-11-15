Fort Lauderdale has a steady flow of logistics and operations roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to vendor management in big firms. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping products and processes moving.

Employer: RSM US LLP

RSM US LLP Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (hybrid workstyle)

(hybrid workstyle) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,700 – $128,200 + potential discretionary bonus

Support RSM’s global Talent vendor portfolio by managing vendor lifecycles, invoices, and performance data. Great fit if you have 2+ years of vendor management, procurement, finance, or HR operations experience and want a mix of analytics, process improvement, and cross‑functional work.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Market Hub Fulfillment Center)

(Market Hub Fulfillment Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and stage auto parts orders, help with shipping/receiving, and keep back stock organized in a busy fulfillment hub. Good for someone 18+ with a high school diploma or GED, who’s comfortable on their feet, lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and open to shift work, overtime, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: HALLANDALE PHARMACY

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Likely full-time or part-time shift-based (1 AM and 1 PM roles)

Likely (1 AM and 1 PM roles) Salary: Not listed

Move completed pharmacy orders to the shipping area, distribute them to clerks, restock supplies, and keep the space clean and organized. Ideal if you have a high school diploma, can walk and stand for long periods, and like fast‑paced, detail‑focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.