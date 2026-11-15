Fort Lauderdale has some solid front-line roles right now, from store floor to call center to team leadership. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a section of the store and act as Manager on Duty, handling opening/closing, supervising associates, and keeping the sales floor safe, clean, and well-stocked. Good fit if you have retail or supervisor experience and don’t mind being on your feet and working evenings/weekends.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line store role focused on greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store neat. Great entry into retail with lots of variety in your day and clear expectations for customer service.

Employer: Richline Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow a customer service team, oversee order fulfillment and account maintenance, and work closely with Sales, Accounting, Inventory, and more. Best for someone with 3–5+ years of customer service leadership plus strong Excel and systems skills.

Employer: Consolidated Credit

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Call center role helping clients with account questions, research, and issue resolution; bilingual English/French is a big plus. Set weekday hours, weekends off, and benefits like medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with 50% match, paid training, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.