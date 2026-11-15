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Fort Lauderdale
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fort Lauderdale Today
4 days ago
Free items are popping up all around the Fort Lauderdale area, from pets to handy tools for parents. Here are a few local freebies your neighbors are offering right now.
Small Dog
- Item: Small dog
- Age: About 2 years old
- Details: Owner’s parents can’t take care of him anymore and are looking for someone to give him away to for free. No extra info on breed or size, so be sure to message the poster with questions.
- Location: Westgate Lake Manor, Plantation, FL (Fort Lauderdale area)
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Available
- Item: Listing titled “Available”
- Category: Home decor and accessories
- Details: Description says “Handyman”. The post may be offering handyman help, tools, or related items, but the exact free item is not clearly described. You’ll need to contact the poster to confirm what’s being offered.
- Location: Emerald Isles, Davie, FL (near Fort Lauderdale)
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Inflatable Pregnancy Pillow
- Item: Inflatable pregnancy pillow
- Includes: Electric air pump
- Use: For adults only
- Details: The neighbor got this in an Amazon grab bag box and doesn’t need it, so they’d love to pass it on for free.
- Location: Woodbine, Riviera Beach, FL (a drive from Fort Lauderdale, but still in South Florida)
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters as soon as you can—freebies in our area tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.