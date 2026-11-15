Free items are popping up all around the Fort Lauderdale area, from pets to handy tools for parents. Here are a few local freebies your neighbors are offering right now.

Item: Small dog

Small dog Age: About 2 years old

About Details: Owner’s parents can’t take care of him anymore and are looking for someone to give him away to for free . No extra info on breed or size, so be sure to message the poster with questions.

Owner’s parents and are looking for someone to . No extra info on breed or size, so be sure to message the poster with questions. Location: Westgate Lake Manor, Plantation, FL (Fort Lauderdale area)

(Fort Lauderdale area) Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Listing titled “Available”

Listing titled Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Description says “Handyman” . The post may be offering handyman help, tools, or related items, but the exact free item is not clearly described. You’ll need to contact the poster to confirm what’s being offered.

Description says . The post may be offering handyman help, tools, or related items, but the exact free item is not clearly described. You’ll need to contact the poster to confirm what’s being offered. Location: Emerald Isles, Davie, FL (near Fort Lauderdale)

(near Fort Lauderdale) Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Inflatable pregnancy pillow

Includes: Electric air pump

Use: For adults only

Details: The neighbor got this in an Amazon grab bag box and doesn’t need it , so they’d love to pass it on for free .

The neighbor got this in an and , so they’d . Location: Woodbine, Riviera Beach, FL (a drive from Fort Lauderdale, but still in South Florida)

(a drive from Fort Lauderdale, but still in South Florida) Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters as soon as you can—freebies in our area tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.