Fort Lauderdale has some very special kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are at Broward County Animal Care and have $0 adoption fees, so this is a great time to add a new feline friend to your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

LIPPY is a tiny brown tabby baby looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’ve been hoping for a young kitten to raise, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet LIPPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: A

A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

This little brown tabby girl is still a baby and ready to start life with a new family. She’s young enough to adjust well to a calm home that will give her time to settle in.

👉 Meet this brown tabby kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: A

A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

This sleek black baby kitten is hoping for a cozy lap and a safe indoor home. If you love classic black cats, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: A

A Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

This calico baby has a beautiful multi-colored coat and is ready to grow up with a family of her own. She’ll need gentle care, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet this calico kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting Broward County Animal Care or calling (954) 359-1313 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.