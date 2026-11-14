Fort Lauderdale has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few roles where your work really matters day to day.

Employer: Chrysalis Health

Chrysalis Health Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Salary: $45,000/year + Free Housing + Food + Company Vehicle + Full Benefits

Type: Full-time, live-in

This role is all about creating a safe, family-style home for up to four boys ages 3–18. Great fit if you want meaningful work, have a steady personality, and like the idea of housing, food, and transportation costs mostly covered.

Employer: Holy Cross Hospital (Trinity Health)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help connect HIV case managers, peers, and navigators across Broward County so patients get better, more coordinated care. Good for strong communicators who like community outreach, data tracking, and some field work with mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Florida Department of Children & Families – Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (33309)

Salary: $41,013.96/year

Type: Full-time, State SES (internal DCF applicants only)

Lead a team that reviews and manages public assistance eligibility for food stamps, Medicaid, and cash assistance. Best for current DCF staff with at least 2 years’ eligibility experience who want to move into supervision and staff development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.