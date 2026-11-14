Fort Lauderdale’s build boom is still going strong, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’re hands-on, detail-focused, and ready to grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hut 8

Hut 8 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end design for chilled-water plants, air-cooled and direct-liquid-cooling systems, piping, and fire protection for mission-critical facilities. This role is ideal if you have an active Mechanical PE, 7+ years in data centers/industrial work, and want true ownership from design through construction and commissioning.

Employer: Bildworx Design – Engineering Consulting Services

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead HVAC and mechanical building systems design across commercial, residential, and specialty projects. Great fit if you enjoy MEP coordination, site inspections, and client meetings, and either hold a Mechanical PE (or can get FL licensure) and are comfortable with Revit/AutoCAD and load calculation tools.

Employer: DPR Construction

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support delivery of complex construction projects from drawings and submittals to field coordination, safety, and documentation. Designed for early-career talent with 0–4 years’ experience and a degree in construction management, engineering, or architecture, who wants to grow with a large, employee-owned contractor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.