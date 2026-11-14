Fort Lauderdale is busy with tourism and retail, which means steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Below are a couple of solid options, from hotel engineering to retail floor care.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, a DoubleTree by Hilton)

(Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, a DoubleTree by Hilton) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the hotel’s maintenance team and keep the building, mechanical, electrical, HVAC, and life-safety systems in top shape. This role is great if you have strong technical skills, like supervising others, and want a long-term path with a global hospitality brand.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: Coral Ridge, FL – 3200 N. Federal Highway (Marshalls Store 0429)

– 3200 N. Federal Highway (Marshalls Store 0429) Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $15.00–$15.50 per hour

Keep the store clean and organized, with a focus on floor care using scrubbers and buffers, plus general cleaning across sales floor, backroom, and restrooms. Good fit if you want steady hours, a simple dress code, and retail perks like an associate discount and access to a wide benefits package (some benefits based on hours and service).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.