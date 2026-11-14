Fort Lauderdale’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both seasoned attorneys and sharp paralegals. If you’re in litigation or employment law, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Referment (for an established Florida law firm)

Referment (for an established Florida law firm) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (requires $400,000+ portable book of business)

Lead labor and employment matters for business clients while keeping control of your existing book. You’ll handle discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour, and restrictive covenant cases in state and federal court, with support from a full-service firm.

Employer: Orlans Law Group

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, market-based (exact amount not listed)

Support attorneys in a fast-paced mortgage default litigation practice, managing case files, deadlines, and court filings. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, know PACER and court systems, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: TempExperts (for a Florida defense firm)

(for a Florida defense firm) Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Miami or Tampa also considered)

(Miami or Tampa also considered) Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Schedule: Hybrid – 2 days in office, 3 days remote

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Work cases from filing through trial in insurance defense and product liability, including e-filing, discovery, deposition summaries, and trial prep. Ideal if you want real case ownership, courtroom exposure, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often open up inside the same firms.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.