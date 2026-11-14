Looking for a loyal new friend in Ft Lauderdale, FL? These adoptable dogs are full of heart and hoping for a family to call their own.

Breed: Shiba Inu / Golden Retriever mix

Age: 9 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Red / golden / white

Weight: About 50 lbs

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Joyful Pets–Ft Lauderdale

Contact: (800) 516-1149

Location noted in listing: Smyrna, TN

Sam is a thoughtful, calm youngster with a gorgeous golden and white coat. His description highlights a curious, observant nature and a gentle demeanor—he likes to quietly study what’s going on around him like a little detective.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shiba Inu / Golden Retriever mix

Age: 9 months (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Red / golden / white

Weight: About 50 lbs

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Joyful Pets–Ft Lauderdale

Contact: (800) 516-1149

Location noted in listing: Smyrna, TN

Koda is the energetic, goofy brother type—also golden and white, but with a playful spirit and endless enthusiasm. He loves chasing balls, playing with toys, and going on adventures. His listing calls him a sweet, intelligent boy who brings lots of laughter.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: 5 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: White with gray/silver

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Joyful Pets–Ft Lauderdale

Contact: (800) 516-1149

Location noted in listing: Hayesville, NC

Potato is a lovable adult boy with a white and blue coat and striking mismatched eyes. His story is one of resilience—he came into a vet clinic very underweight and weak, but still managed a tiny tail wag for kind voices. With care and love, he’s shown what a big heart he has.

👉 Meet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ft Lauderdale, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster. For the most current info or questions about temperament, training, or transport, call Joyful Pets–Ft Lauderdale at (800) 516-1149.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.