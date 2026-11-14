Fort Lauderdale has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are at Broward County Animal Care and have a $0 adoption fee, so this is a great time to add a new feline friend to your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

This little gray/blue boy is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

This baby girl has a soft gray/blue coat and is ready to start life with a family who will keep her safe indoors and give her lots of gentle playtime.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

This brown tabby boy has classic kitten charm and is still very young, so he can grow up well-socialized in a loving home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Orange or Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Quill is a tiny orange/red tabby boy. He’s still a baby and would do best with a family ready for kitten energy, play, and gentle training.

👉 Meet QUILL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Orange or Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Gamora is an orange/red tabby kitten girl. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a patient adopter who will keep her indoors and give her a safe space to grow.

👉 Meet GAMORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Orange or Red Tabby

Orange or Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Broward County Animal Care

Phone: (954) 359-1313

Yondu is another adorable orange/red tabby boy. As a young kitten, he’ll need playtime, gentle handling, and regular vet care as he grows.

👉 Meet YONDU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Fort Lauderdale, FL and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting Broward County Animal Care or calling (954) 359-1313 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.