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🐱 Playful Fort Lauderdale Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Fort Lauderdale has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are at Broward County Animal Care and have a $0 adoption fee, so this is a great time to add a new feline friend to your family.
A (Male Gray/Blue Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Broward County Animal Care
- Phone: (954) 359-1313
This little gray/blue boy is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Female Gray/Blue Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Broward County Animal Care
- Phone: (954) 359-1313
This baby girl has a soft gray/blue coat and is ready to start life with a family who will keep her safe indoors and give her lots of gentle playtime.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A (Male Brown Tabby Kitten)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Broward County Animal Care
- Phone: (954) 359-1313
This brown tabby boy has classic kitten charm and is still very young, so he can grow up well-socialized in a loving home.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
QUILL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Broward County Animal Care
- Phone: (954) 359-1313
Quill is a tiny orange/red tabby boy. He’s still a baby and would do best with a family ready for kitten energy, play, and gentle training.
👉 Meet QUILL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GAMORA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Broward County Animal Care
- Phone: (954) 359-1313
Gamora is an orange/red tabby kitten girl. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a patient adopter who will keep her indoors and give her a safe space to grow.
👉 Meet GAMORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
YONDU
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Broward County Animal Care
- Phone: (954) 359-1313
Yondu is another adorable orange/red tabby boy. As a young kitten, he’ll need playtime, gentle handling, and regular vet care as he grows.
👉 Meet YONDU and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Fort Lauderdale, FL and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting Broward County Animal Care or calling (954) 359-1313 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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