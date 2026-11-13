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Old Town Untapped Holiday Block Party on Dec. 4
7 days ago
Old Town Untapped in Downtown Pompano Beach goes holiday on Friday, December 4, with a free Cultural Arts and Music Block Party from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on NE 1st Street and N. Flagler Avenue by Bailey Contemporary Arts. The event features a Christmas Spectacular by Waist to Chest, a tree lighting ceremony, gallery openings, and food trucks; guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
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