Residents hosting guests or watch parties along the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade route can pick up posters and brochures at the Winterfest Office to share with visitors. Parade viewers are encouraged to download the Winterfest app to track parade entries on Parade Day, follow activity on the water, and use in-app voting for a chance to win airline travel with JetBlue; some parties may also receive a special shoutout from Grand Marshals LOCASH aboard the Fifth Third Bank Showboat.

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