The Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel now sits along the Intracoastal Waterway, connected to the convention center and offering a year-round pool deck on the 10th floor and coastal-style dining. The hotel is located at 1850 S.E. 17th St., Fort Lauderdale, and can be reached by phone at 754-224-3700.

This content is adapted from materials provided by TravelHostFTL