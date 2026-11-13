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New Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel Opens on Intracoastal
11 days ago
The Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel now sits along the Intracoastal Waterway, connected to the convention center and offering a year-round pool deck on the 10th floor and coastal-style dining. The hotel is located at 1850 S.E. 17th St., Fort Lauderdale, and can be reached by phone at 754-224-3700.
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